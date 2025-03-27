Advertisement
World & Nation

Tourist submarine sinks off Egypt’s coast, leaving 6 dead and 9 injured

Tourists walking on a beach as the sun sets
Tourists walk on the Giftun Island beach as the sun sets over the Red Sea in Hurghada, Egypt.
(Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)
By Samy Magdy

CAIRO — Six people died and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, two municipal officials said Thursday. They were speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Emergency crews were able to rescue another 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate. The submarine, which was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, was carrying about 45 tourists of various nationalities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.

AT SEA - (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â" MANDATORY CREDIT - " OCEANGATE/ HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada. (Photo by Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

World & Nation

5 aboard Titanic tourist sub are dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’

The five people aboard a submersible that vanished on a trip to explore the Titanic wreckage have died after a catastrophic implosion, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

In November, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea after warnings of rough waters, Egyptian officials said. At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued.

Advertisement

Tourism is an important sector of Egypt’s economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling in the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press. This is a developing story and will be updated.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement