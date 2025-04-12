Iran and U.S. agree to more talks over Tehran’s nuclear program after 1st round in Oman

Iran and the United States will hold more negotiations next week over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, Iranian state television reported Saturday at the end of the first round of talks between the two countries since President Trump returned to the White House.

Iranian state TV said U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister” at the end of the discussions, marking a direct interaction between the two nations locked in enmity for nearly half a century.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the Iranian reports, which Tehran probably rushed to make public ahead of a possible Trump post on a social media. But declaring that the two sides spoke face to face — even if briefly — suggests the negotiations went well.

The talks began around 3:30 p.m. Iranian time. The two sides spoke for more than two hours on the outskirts of the Omani capital, Muscat, ending around 5:50 p.m. A convoy believed to be carrying Witkoff returned to Muscat before disappearing into traffic around a neighborhood that is home to the U.S. Embassy.

The stakes of the negotiations are high for both nations. Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels.

‘This is just the beginning’

AP journalists saw a convoy believed to be carrying Witkoff leave the Omani Foreign Ministry on Saturday afternoon and then speed off toward the outskirts of Muscat. The convoy went into a compound, and a few minutes later, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote on the social platform X that the “indirect talks” had begun.

“These talks will be held at a location planned by the Omani host, with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in the halls and sides, conveying their points of view and positions to each other through the Omani Foreign Minister,” Baghaei wrote.

About an hour later, Baghaei appeared on Iranian state television and acknowledged the talks had been going on all that time.

“The objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear — we have only one goal, and that is to safeguard Iran’s national interests,” he said. “We are giving a genuine and honest opportunity to diplomacy, so that through dialogue, we can move forward on the nuclear issue on one hand, and more importantly for us, the lifting of sanctions.”

Baghaei added: “Look, this is just a beginning. So it is natural that, at this stage, both sides will present their foundational positions through the Omani mediator. Therefore, we do not expect this round of negotiations to be lengthy.”

Araghchi earlier spoke to Iranian journalists.

“If there is sufficient will on both sides, we will decide on a timetable. But it is still too early to talk about that,” Araghchi said in an audio clip published by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, or IRNA. “What is clear now is that the negotiations are indirect, and in our view only on the nuclear issue, and will be conducted with the necessary will to reach an agreement that is on an equal footing and leads to securing the national interests of the Iranian people.”

Trump and Witkoff both had described the talks in advance as being “direct.”

“I think our position begins with dismantlement of your program. That is our position today,” Witkoff told the Wall Street Journal before his trip. “That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries.”

He added: “Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponization of your nuclear capability.”

While the U.S. side can offer sanctions relief for Iran’s beleaguered economy, it remains unclear just how much Iran will be willing to concede. Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran could maintain only a small stockpile of uranium enriched to 3.67%. Today, Tehran’s stockpile could allow it to build multiple nuclear weapons if it chooses, and it has some material enriched up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Judging from negotiations since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, Iran will probably ask to keep enriching uranium up to at least 20%.

One thing it won’t do is give up its program entirely. That makes the proposal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a so-called Libyan solution — “you go in, blow up the facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision, American execution” — unworkable.

Iranians including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have held up the example of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadafi — killed with his own gun by rebels in the country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising — as a warning about what can happen when you trust the United States.

Gambrell writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran contributed to this report.