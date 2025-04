Ecuador reelects conservative President Daniel Noboa

President Daniel Noboa addresses supporters in Olon, Ecuador, after early returns showed him leading in the presidential election runoff Sunday.

Ecuadorean voters weary of crime reelected President Daniel Noboa, a conservative young millionaire with a divisive no-holds-barred crime-fighting record, but his opponent vowed to seek a recount over what she described as “grotesque” electoral fraud.

Figures released Sunday by Ecuador’s National Electoral Council show Noboa receiving 55.8% of the vote with more than 90% of ballots counted, while leftist lawyer Luisa González earned 44%.

Ecuador’s top electoral authority, Diana Atamaint, said those results showed an “irreversible trend” in favor of Noboa.

Advertisement

The win gives Noboa four years to fulfill the promises he made in 2023, when he stunned voters by winning a snap election and a 16-month presidency despite his limited political experience.

González’s defeat marks the third consecutive time that the party of Rafael Correa, the country’s most influential president this century, failed to return to the presidency.

Noboa, heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, is expected to continue applying some of his anti-crime strategies that part of the electorate finds appealing but which have tested the limits of laws and norms of governing.

Advertisement

González on Sunday told supporters her campaign “does not recognize the results presented by the [National Electoral Council],” noting that preelection polls showed her ahead of Noboa.

The candidates advanced to Sunday’s contest after getting the most votes in February’s first-round election. Noboa led González by about 17,000 votes.

Violence tops voters’ concerns

Voters are primarily worried about the violence that has transformed the country, starting in 2021 — a spike in crime tied to the trafficking of cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru.

Advertisement

Both candidates have promised tough-on-crime policies, better equipment for law enforcement and international help to fight drug cartels and local criminal groups.

“My vote is clear,” said Irene Valdez, a retiree who voted for Noboa. “I want to continue living in freedom.”

College student Martín Constante had a different view.

“I think Luisa is going to change things, because Noboa has been very authoritarian,” Constante, 19, said near a voting center in Quito, the capital. “Our country needs a lot of changes.”

More than 13 million people were eligible to vote, which is mandatory for adults up to the age of 65. It is optional for people aged 16 and 17 and over 65. Failure to vote results in a $46 fine.

Arrests over ballot anomalies

Atamaint said several people, including voters and poll workers, had been arrested over ballot anomalies. She said some cases involved double voting and others stemmed from reports of counterfeit, premarked ballots.

Atamaint added that 17 people were caught taking photos of their ballots, which the National Electoral Council banned for this election, citing reports of voter coercion by criminal groups. The violation carries a maximum fine of $32,000.

Advertisement

Many Ecuadoreans used their vote to express rejection of a candidate and not necessarily to endorse the one they voted for.

“Ecuador is polarized, which is a sign of rejection of the past, but also of the recent policies of the Noboa administration,” political analyst Oswaldo Landázuri said before the voting, adding that the expected tight result “could become a major problem for the country” if the losing candidate did not recognize the other as the winner.

In 2023, Noboa and González were largely unknown to most voters as they sought the presidency for the first time. They were first-term lawmakers in May 2023, when then-President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly, shortening his own mandate as a result and triggering that year’s snap election.

Heir to banana fortune

Noboa’s first foray into politics was his stint as a lawmaker. An heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, Noboa opened an event-organizing company when he was 18 and then joined his father’s Noboa Corp., where he held management positions in the shipping, logistics and commercial areas.

González, 47, held various government jobs during the presidency of Correa, who led Ecuador from 2007 through 2017 with free-spending socially conservative policies and grew increasingly authoritarian in his last years in office.

Noboa, 37, declared Ecuador to be in a state of “internal armed conflict” in January 2024, allowing him to deploy thousands of soldiers to the streets to combat gangs and to charge people with terrorism counts for alleged ties to organized crime groups.

Advertisement

Under his watch, the homicide rate dropped from 46.18 to 38.76 per 100,000 people from 2023 to 2024. But despite the decrease, the rate remained far higher than the 6.85 homicides per 100,000 people seen in 2019.

Some of Noboa’s heavy-handed crime-fighting tactics have come under scrutiny for testing the limits of laws and norms of governing. He has also been criticized for allegations of electoral irregularities he made after February’s vote.

Following the first-round election, Noboa said there had been “many irregularities” and that in certain provinces “there were things that didn’t add up.” He provided no further details or evidence. Electoral observers from the Organization of American States and the European Union ruled out fraud.

As González walked to her voting center in Canuto, a town in the coastal province of Manabí where she grew up, supporters shouted, “Luisa is the people.” Much of her support comes from people who long for the low crime and unemployment rates of Correa’s presidency but overlook his authoritarian tendencies, the huge debt he ran up and the corruption-related sentence he received in absentia in 2020.

“We have all united to rewrite the history of Ecuador,” she told people Sunday before denouncing reports of attempts to “plant marked ballots” with her name.

Associated Press writers Solano and Garcia Cano reported from Quito and Mexico City, respectively.