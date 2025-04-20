3 dead after fire sweeps through crowded home in Queens, N.Y., on Easter morning

Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a fire at this home in Queens, N.Y., on Sunday morning.

Three people died and a fourth was critically injured early Easter Sunday when a fire tore through an overcrowded home in Queens that had no evidence of a working smoke detector and had blocked stairs and exits, fire officials said.

Makeshift walls had been erected in the Jamaica Estates home, including through the middle of the kitchen, New York Fire Department Chief John Esposito said at a news conference.

Officials also said extension cords were found throughout the two-story home. The cords can overheat, especially when overloaded or improperly used, leading to fires, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International. The Fire Department is determining the fire’s origin.

Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes, but the blaze in the early-morning hours spread quickly to the upper floors of the house. There were reports of people jumping from the attic window, Esposito said.

People lived on both floors of the house, as well as in its cellar and attic, he said.

“We are not encouraging — we’re begging all New Yorkers to have a working smoke alarm in their home and, you know, if possible a CO2 detector as well,” New York City Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said during the news conference.

About 10 to 15 people lived in the home, including its landlord, second-floor resident Adham Ammar told ABC7 news. Ammar was not in the home when the fire happened, he said.

Attempts to reach the landlord were unsuccessful.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Govindarao writes for the Associated Press.