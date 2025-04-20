Famed Sherpa guide will attempt to climb Mt. Everest for a 31st time, breaking his own record

Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, as he prepares to depart to ascend Mt. Everest for a record 31st time Sunday.

One of the greatest mountain guides will attempt to scale the world’s highest peak for the 31st time — and possibly the 32nd — and break his own record.

Kami Rita, 55, flew to Mt. Everest on Sunday from Kathmandu, Nepal, to lead a group of climbers who will try to reach the 29,032-foot summit during the spring climbing season.

“I am mentally, emotionally and physically prepared to climb the mountain,” Kami Rita told the Associated Press at Kathmandu’s airport. “I am in my top physical condition right now.”

He holds the record for the most successful ascents of Mt. Everest at 30. Last May he climbed the peak twice.

“My first priority is to get my client to the summit of the peak. Then I will decide on whether I will climb the peak more than one time during the season. It depends on the weather and conditions on the mountain,” he said.

His closest competitor for the most climbs of Everest is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has made 27 successful ascents.

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of foreign climbers aspiring to stand atop the mountain peak.

His father was among the first Sherpa mountain guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Kami Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

According to Nepal’s Department of Tourism, 214 climbers have been issued permits to attempt Mt. Everest from the Nepali side of the peak in the south this climbing season, which ends in May. Most climbing of Everest and nearby Himalayan peaks is done in April and May, when weather conditions are most favorable.

Everest was first climbed in 1953 by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay.

Gurubacharya writes for the Associated Press.