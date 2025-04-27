North Korea confirms it has dispatched troops to Russia to fight Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting last year in Pyongyang where they signed a mutual defense treaty.

North Korea confirmed Monday for the first time that it sent troops to Russia to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, saying the deployment was meant to help Russian forces regain the Kursk region that Ukrainian forces seized in a surprise incursion last year.

U.S., South Korean and Ukraine intelligence officials have said North Korea dispatched about 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia in fall in its first participation in a major armed conflict since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea hadn’t confirmed or denied troop deployments to Russia until Monday.

The North Korean announcement came two days after Russia’s top general said all Ukrainian troops have been forced from parts of Russia’s Kursk region. Ukrainian officials denied the claim.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to send combat troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty, Pyongyang’s Central Military Commission said in a statement carried by state media.

The treaty, signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, requires the countries to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked.

The statement cited Kim as saying the deployment was meant to “annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces.”

“They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honor of the motherland,” Kim said, according to the statement.

The Kremlin has sought to link the Ukrainian government to Nazism, falsely claiming that its leadership is rife with radical nationalist and neo-Nazi elements. Kyiv and its Western allies have derided the allegation.

Kim said that a monument will soon be erected in Pyongyang to mark North Korea’s battle feats and that flowers will be laid before the tombstones of slain troops. Kim said the government must take steps to take care of the families of the soldiers who took part in the war.

The North Korean statement didn’t say how many troops North Korea sent or how many of them died. But in March, South Korea’s military said that about 4,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The South Korean military also assessed at the time that North Korea sent about 3,000 additional troops to Russia earlier this year.

North Korean soldiers are highly disciplined and well-trained, but observers say they’ve become easy targets for drone and artillery attacks on Russia-Ukraine battlefields due to their lack of combat experience and unfamiliarity with the terrain.

Still, Ukrainian military and intelligence officials have assessed that the North Koreans gained crucial battlefield experience and have been key to Russia’s strategy of overwhelming Ukraine by throwing large numbers of soldiers into the battle for Kursk.

In a Kremlin meeting Saturday, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff for Russia’s armed forces, told Putin that Russian forces had retaken the Kursk region. Gerasimov also confirmed that North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in Kursk and “demonstrated high professionalism” and “showed fortitude, courage and heroism in battle.”

Ukraine’s General Staff countered that its defensive operation in certain areas in Kursk was continuing.

In March, Kim expressed his unwavering support for Russia’s war in Ukraine during a meeting with a top Russian security official, Sergei Shoigu, in Pyongyang. State media reports said Kim and Shoigu reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the mutual defense treaty. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Russian media the governments were discussing a potential visit by Kim to Moscow.

North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of conventional weapons to Russia as well. South Korea, the United States and their partners worry that Russia could reward North Korea by transferring high-tech weapons technologies that can sharply enhance its nuclear weapons program. North Korea is expected to receive economic and other assistance from Russia as well.

Kim writes for the Associated Press.