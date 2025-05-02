Advertisement
Israeli military strikes near Syria’s presidential palace after warning over sectarian attacks

Syria's security forces watch from their vehicle after reaching a deal with Druze gunmen to deploy around a Damascus suburb.
Syria’s security forces on Friday watch from their vehicle after reaching a deal with Druze gunmen to deploy around Jaramana, a Damascus suburb that saw fighting earlier this week.
(Omar Sanadiki / Associated Press)
By Ghaith Alsayed and Sam Mednick

DAMASCUS, Syria — Israel’s air force struck near Syria’s presidential palace early Friday after warning Syrian authorities not to march toward villages inhabited by members of a minority sect in southern Syria.

The strike came after days of clashes between pro-Syrian government gunmen and fighters who belong to the Druze minority sect near the capital, Damascus. The clashes left dozens of people dead or wounded.

Late Friday, intense Israeli airstrikes were reported in different parts of Damascus and its suburbs as well as the southern and central Syria, Syrian media outlets said. Associated Press journalists in Damascus said the airstrikes lasted for more than one hour until after midnight.

It was not immediately clear if the Israeli airstrikes late Friday inflicted any casualties.

Syria’s presidency condemned the Israeli airstrike, calling it a “dangerous escalation against state institutions and the sovereignty of the state.” It called on the international community to stand by Syria, saying that such attacks “target Syria national security and the unity of the Syrian people.”

Friday’s strike was Israel’s second on Syria this week, and attacking an area close to the presidential palace appears to send a strong warning to Syria’s new leadership that is mostly made up of Islamist groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

On Thursday, Syria’s Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri harshly criticized Syria’s government for what he called an “unjustified genocidal attack” on the minority community.

Early Friday, the Druze religious leadership said that the community is part of Syria and refuses to break away from the country, adding that the role of the state should be activated in the southern province of Sweida and authorities should be in control of the Sweida-Damascus highway.

“We confirm our commitment to a country that includes all Syrians, a nation that is free of strife,” the statement said.

The Israeli army said that fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the Palace of President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. Its statement gave no further details.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strike was “a clear message” to Syrian leaders.

“We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community,” the joint statement said.

Alsayed and Mednick write for the Associated Press. Mednick reported from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Bassem Mroue from Beirut.

