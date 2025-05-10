India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire

Pakistanis share cake on a Hyderabad street as they celebrate the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

The deal is expected to bring a swift end to weeks of escalating clashes, including missile and drone strikes, triggered by the massacre of tourists in Indian-held Kashmir by gunmen last month that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge. Dozens of civilians have been killed on both sides since then.

The first word of the truce came from President Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after U.S.-led talks. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the truce on Geo News. He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the head of military operations from both countries spoke Saturday afternoon.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding.” The top military leaders would speak again Monday, Misri added.

India said it had targeted Pakistani air bases early Saturday after Pakistan fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in India’s Punjab state. Islamabad said it intercepted most missiles and responded with retaliatory strikes.

‘Befitting reply’

Earlier Saturday, India’s military held a news briefing in New Delhi, saying Pakistan targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” said Indian Col. Sofiya Qureshi.

Pakistan’s military said it used medium-range Fateh missiles to hit an Indian missile storage facility and air bases in the cities of Pathankot and Udhampur. Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said the country’s air force assets were safe after the Indian assault.

The Associated Press could not independently verify all the actions attributed to Pakistan or India.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he and Vice President JD Vance had engaged with senior officials from both countries over the past 48 hours, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

Rubio said the two governments agreed to “start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.”

Days of strikes, cross-border fire

Tensions have soared since the attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, on April 22.

They have traded strikes and heavy cross-border fire for days.

Indian missiles Saturday targeted Nur Khan air base in Pakistan’s garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Islamabad; Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, according to Pakistan’s military spokesman.

There were no immediate reports of the strike or its aftermath from residents in densely populated Rawalpindi.

Though Pakistanis had initially celebrated their army’s response to India, they were later jubilant about the truce, saying it was a moment of national pride and relief after days of tension.

In Islamabad, Zubaida Bibi expressed her joy at the restoration of peace with India.

“War brings nothing but suffering,” she said. “We are happy that calm is returning. It feels like Eid to me. We have won.”

Blasts in India-controlled Kashmir

Following the announcement of Pakistani retaliation, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir said they heard loud explosions at multiple places, including the two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu and the garrison town of Udhampur.

“Explosions that we are hearing today are different from the ones we heard the last two nights during drone attacks,” said Shesh Paul Vaid, the region’s former top police official and a Jammu resident. “It looks like a war here.”

Vaid said explosions were heard from areas with military bases, adding that it appeared that army sites were targeted. Residents living near Srinagar city’s airport, which is also an air base, said they were rattled by the explosions and booming sound of jets.

“I was already awake, but the explosions jolted my kids out of their sleep. They started crying,” said Srinagar resident Mohammed Yasin, adding that he heard at least two explosions.

Buildings were destroyed or damaged in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where powerful blasts ripped off roofs, windows and walls and left homes riddled with holes.

Villagers and rescuers in a district of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir sifted through the rubble of homes hit by overnight Indian shelling on Friday as people carried the dead. Others surveyed the ruins.

Omar Abdullah, Indian-controlled Kashmir’s top elected official, welcomed the ceasefire. He said: “Had it happened two or three days earlier, we might have avoided the bloodshed and the loss of precious lives.”

Butt, Hussain and Roy write for the Associated Press and reported from Islamabad, Srinagar and New Delhi, respectively. AP writers Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi; Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan; Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan; Munir Ahmed in Islamabad and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.