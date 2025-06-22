Suicide bomber kills at least 9 in Syrian church near Damascus during Mass

A Syrian man reacts inside Mar Elias Church, where a suicide bomber killed several people in Dweila in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday.

A suicide bomber in Syria on Sunday detonated his explosives inside a church filled with people, killing at least nine, Syrian state media reported.

The explosion in Dweila, on the outskirts of Damascus, took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA, citing the Health Ministry, said that at least 15 others were wounded. The Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were 30 casualties, but it did not give exact numbers of dead and wounded. Some local media reports said that children were among the casualties.

The attack was the first of its kind in Syria in years and comes as Damascus under its de facto Islamist rule is trying to win the support of minorities. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country.

No group immediately claimed responsibility Sunday, but the Syrian Interior Ministry said an extremist from the Islamic State group entered the church and fired at the people there before detonating an explosives vest. Some witness testimonies supported that account.

A witness who identified himself as Rawad told the Associated Press he saw the attacker, who was accompanied by two others who fled as he was driving near the church.

“He was shooting at the church. … He then went inside the church and blew himself up,” he said.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the bombing, calling it a terrorist attack.

“This cowardly act goes against the civic values that brings us together,” he said in a post on X. “We will not back down from our commitment to equal citizenship … and we also affirm the state’s pledge to exert all its efforts to combat criminal organizations and to protect society from all attacks threatening its safety.”

Security forces and first responders rushed to the church. Panicked survivors wailed; one woman fell to her knees and burst into tears. A photo circulated by SANA showed the church’s pews covered in debris and blood.

Shaheen and Chehayeb write for the Associated Press and reported from Dweila and Beirut, respectively.