LA Times Today: What to know about Roe vs. Wade, after leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

Anti-abortion protesters and supporters of abortion-rights gathered outside the Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico.



The draft indicates the majority of justices want Roe v. Wade overruled.



In response, Governor Gavin Newsom says he will ask voters to add permanent protections for the procedure in the California constitution.