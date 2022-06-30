LA Times Today: Taiwan’s political divide fueled a gunman’s rage — and splits my family

A stranger traveled to a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods and opened fire on the parishioners last month. The attack left one dead and injured five others.



An investigation revealed that the shooter may have been motivated by hatred and a political divide steeped in the history of Taiwan.



L.A. Times deputy editor Cindy Chang wrote about how that same political divide splits her own family.