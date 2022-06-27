LA Times Today: Texas border militia stops migrants. Rights groups say they’re racist

An armed militia is patrolling border counties in Texas. They say they’re looking for alleged drug smugglers and human traffickers.



But organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union says the Patriots for America group is racist and illegally detaining migrants.



L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske joined us with more.