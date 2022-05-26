LA Times Today: Texas school shooting ‘incomprehensible’? No, it’s just another day in America (Column)

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak has covered far too many mass shootings. He says nothing ever changes.