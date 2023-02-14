LA Times Today: L.A. County search-and-rescue team combs through wreckage in the Turkey earthquake zone

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The death toll from last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now topped 36,000. As the window for rescue closes, hope of finding loved ones in the wreckage is giving way to the grim task of recovery.



Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the L.A. Times. He just left Turkey and joined “LA Times Today” from Beirut.