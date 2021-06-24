Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
World & Nation

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in prison after extradition ruling

After a decade living on the run and at odds with police and governments, antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in a jail cell near Barcelona. He was 75.

Share
World & NationVideos: Latest