LA Times Today: His family saved a girl from Nazis. That changed this Ukrainian refugee’s ‘destiny’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended lives and forced nearly eight million people to flee the country.



Including one 18-year-old man from eastern Ukraine whose family saved a young girl from the Nazis during World War II.



L.A. Times lifestyle reporter Kailyn Brown wrote about how his family’s legacy provided an escape from war and a new home for him in the United States.