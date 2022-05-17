LA Times Today: A Ukrainian woman was sent to a Louisiana detention center. Then everything changed at the border

According to the United Nations, more than six million Ukrainians have fled their homes for other countries since the Russian invasion began.



While more than three million Ukrainians have gone to neighboring Poland, the United States has agreed to take in 100,000 asylum seekers.



But gaining entry into the U.S. hasn’t been easy for everyone.



San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Kate Morrissey met one Ukrainian dancer who was sent to a Louisiana detention center while attempting to seek a safe haven in San Diego.