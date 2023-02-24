LA Times Today: Ukrainian lovers defy the rules of war

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As war rages on, Ukrainians look for ways to maintain their spirits. They’ve discovered there’s one thing war can’t stop: love.



L.A. Times Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carolyn Cole wrote about one young couple fighting for romance amidst the destruction of war.