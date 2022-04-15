LA Times Today: Thousands of Ukrainians wait in Tijuana to request protection in the U.S.

Thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in Tijuana with hopes of seeking asylum in the United States.



President Joe Biden says the U.S. will admit 100,000 Ukrainians into the country.



According to the United Nations, more than ten million people have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion began.



San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Kate Morrissey has been tracking the situation at the border.