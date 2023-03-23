LA Times Today: Veteran and amputee climbs six of the Seven Summits

After a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2012, Kirstie Ennis lost her left leg, but the former Marine sergeant refused to allow the injury to define her.



Now, she has climbed six of the seven highest peaks on each continent — with just one more climb to go to accomplish her goal of the Seven Summits.



Kirstie Ennis joins L.A. Times Today to talk about these monumental climbs and how she hopes to inspire anyone facing the climbs of their lives.