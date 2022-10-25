LA Times Today: Voter apathy is a thing of the past in national elections

With the November 8 midterm elections little more than two weeks away, early voting is surging. By Sunday morning, almost seven and a half million votes had been cast.



But what about overall turnout? Which party is more engaged? And what about key voting blocks that could change the balance of power in Congress?