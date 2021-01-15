Business
California
Climate & Environment
Entertainment & Arts
En Español
Food
Hot Property
Housing & Homelessness
Lifestyle
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Science
Sports
Travel
World & Nation
_________________
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
Newsroom Directory
Reprints, Rights & Permissions
About Us
Archives
Company News
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
Newsroom Directory
Reprints, Rights & Permissions
Advertising
Place an Ad
Classifieds
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Place an Ad
Classifieds
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Brand Publishing
Crossword & Games
L.A. Times Events
L.A. Times News Platforms
Audio Briefs for Smart Speakers
L.A. Times En Español
eNewspaper
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsletters
Podcasts
Video
YouTube
Audio Briefs for Smart Speakers
L.A. Times En Español
eNewspaper
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsletters
Podcasts
Video
YouTube
L.A. Times Store
Second Opinion
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sections
California
Entertainment
Sports
Food
Climate
Opinion
|
Place an Ad
Crossword
eNewspaper
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
×
Facebook
Twitter
Show more sharing options
Share
Close extra sharing options
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
World & Nation
Lone officer who faced Capitol mob to stay silent
Jan. 15, 2021
8:32 AM
Facebook
Twitter
Show more sharing options
Share
Close extra sharing options
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
World & Nation