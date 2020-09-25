Vietnamese factory accused of recycling about 320,000 used condoms

Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory near Ho Chi Minh City that was found repacking about 320,000 used condoms for resale.

Vietnamese police said they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale.



Following a tip from a local resident, inspectors raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City where they found used condoms being repacked for sale.



According to a market inspector, the owner of the factory confessed that the used condoms had been bought from a man in the province.



The condoms were washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.



Police announced they will investigate and track down others involved in the operation.



The newspaper quoted a health official as saying the recycled condoms posed an extreme health risk to users.



