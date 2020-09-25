Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Vietnamese factory accused of recycling about 320,000 used condoms

Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory near Ho Chi Minh City that was found repacking about 320,000 used condoms for resale.

Sep. 25, 2020
2:16 PM
Following a tip from a local resident, inspectors raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City where they found used condoms being repacked for sale.

According to a market inspector, the owner of the factory confessed that the used condoms had been bought from a man in the province.

The condoms were washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Police announced they will investigate and track down others involved in the operation.

The newspaper quoted a health official as saying the recycled condoms posed an extreme health risk to users.

