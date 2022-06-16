LA Times Today: Low-income women struggle to get abortions in Texas

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, states would then set their own abortion policies.



Here in California, the procedure is likely to remain legal. But more than a dozen states already have trigger laws on the books, which would immediately ban abortions outright.



L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske wrote about why women in Texas are already struggling to access the procedure.