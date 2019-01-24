Microsoft says its search engine Bing is blocked in China

Microsoft Bing, the seldom-used search engine, has joined the pantheon of U.S. tech giants to have been blocked in China.
The search engine’s Chinese site, cn.bing.com, was blacked out starting sometime Wednesday.
“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps.” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday.
The blockage was not nationwide immediately, with the search engine still partially accessible in some areas Thursday morning, but access was swiftly shut down.
Microsoft did not respond to additional questions. The outage was first reported by the Financial Times. China's cyberspace administration declined to comment on the matter.
Bing joins Google, Twitter and Facebook as services made inaccessible by China’s censorship apparatus, better known as the Great Firewall.
The Redmond, Wash., company has a history of complying with Chinese censorship rules and developing a version of Windows just for the Chinese government.
China has stepped up internet censorship in recent weeks, focusing on content of popular streaming platforms — in tandem with a continuing harsh crackdown on human rights activists, dissidents, writers, lawyers and others.
The Bing shutdown came days after President Xi Jinping warned a meeting of China’s provincial leaders and ministers that the country was facing serious risks relating to stability and reforms, amid signs the government is tightening control to avert potential unrest as the economy slows to its lowest rate in 28 years.
Comments on Weibo grew as Bing users realized the problem.
“Do I now need to use a ladder to visit Bing?” one user asked, referring to the “great firewall” and adding: “I am so sick of this.”
“No way! Has Bing been walled?” another complained.
“You can’t do this all the time! You really want to seclude the country from the outside world,” another posted.
In recent months, Google has been considering trying to regain access to China by agreeing to the same terms as Microsoft. Critics, however, including some former employees, have called on the company to abandon the project.
Until 2010, Google operated in China, censoring its results according to Chinese government requirements. It abandoned the massive market after it found the gmail accounts of Chinese human rights activists were hacked during a cyberattack from within China.
It is not clear why Bing was shut down despite accepting censorship.
The leading Chinese search engine, Baidu, has faced sharp criticism from users in recent days for prominently featuring its own platform, Baijiahao, a content aggregator, in search results in order to drive advertising revenue. Although Baijiahao allows individuals to register to publish content, privacy is thin, with users forced to post a photograph of themselves with their ID during the registration process.
It remains to be seen whether Bing’s outage is permanent. The search engine commanded only 2% of China’s search market in December, according to Statcounter. Baidu had 70% of the market.
In the U.S., Bing’s market share is 7.5%, paling in comparison with Google’s 86%, according to Statista.
The blockage comes as U.S.-China ties have been significantly hampered by a trade war and a bid to extradite to the U.S. a Chinese tech executive for Huawei who is under house arrest in Canada.