A tour of the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory

Journalists tour the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory that produces copper and aluminum wire. Guides say the factory has 1,000 employees, though only perhaps 100 appeared to be on duty as the throng of reporters toured the spotless facility. Much of the technology appeared to be extremely dated, and while employees boasted that all of the machines were North Korean-made, some were clearly produced abroad, by companies such as Nokia. Officials touted the benefits for the workers, including a perfectly manicured soccer field in front of the factory, and a recreation center that included a spa, barbershop, ping-pong hall, restaurants and mini-mart. A motto out front read: “Go forward to the final victory following the great leader Kim Jong Un!”

(Julie Makinen / Los Angeles Times)