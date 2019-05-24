Hundreds of same-sex couples marry in Taiwan on first day it’s legal

“The first time I attended an LGBTQ rally, I took a rainbow flag and waved it diligently, but when I got back on the road I put it away and didn’t dare take it out,” said Lin Hsuan, 31, holding back tears. He and his spouse, Yuan Shan-ming, 30, who have been together for more than a decade, registered in Taipei on Friday in matching peach-colored suits, behind flower bouquets and facing a witness in rainbow-hued clothes. “Now today I can tell everyone to their faces that we’re gay and we’re proud of it.”