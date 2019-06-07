Paris is officially fed up with electric scooters

For Isabelle Vanbrabant, any regulations are too late. The pianist at Paris' famed Opera was coming home from work last month and walking across a square near Les Halles when a rider on an electric scooter came up from behind, knocking her over and continuing on his way. She fell on her right arm, suffering multiple fractures. She yelled for the rider to return, which he then did, and to call for help. Her prognosis is uncertain.