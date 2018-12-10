With their existence on the line, small island nations emerge to fill a leadership vacuum at climate talks

“This [IPCC] report has changed everything,” a delegate from the Maldives said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, a negotiating bloc in the climate talks. “Urgency, which is what we need to exercise, is being ignored by some in the room. What signal does it send to the world if we can’t accept the best science available?” For the Maldives, the U.N. says, climate change is an existential threat.