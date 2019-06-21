Stonehenge dawn patrol: Modern-day druids and others celebrate summer solstice

What better way to celebrate the summer solstice than at Stonehenge, the 5,000-year-old stone circle in Wiltshire, England. Visitors and modern-day druids gathered to see the sunrise marking the start of the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Bathed in the rising sun

People witness the dawn of the longest day of the year at Stonehenge. Ben Birchall / Associated Press

Come one, come all

The sun rises between the stones at Stonehenge as crowds of people gather to celebrate the dawn of the longest day. (Ben Birchall / Associated Press) Visitors celebrate the summer solstice dawn at Stonehenge. (Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images) Visitors participate in yoga exercises. (Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images) (Ben Birchall / Associated Press; Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

The sun rises between the stones as crowds of people gather to celebrate the dawn of the summer solstice with personal reflection and yoga exercises.

Dawn’s golden light

People turn to face the rising sun at Stonehenge. Ben Birchall / Associated Press

English Heritage, which cares for historic sites, tweeted that it was an “occasion full of love and friendship.”

Parting shot