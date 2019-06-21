Stonehenge dawn patrol: Modern-day druids and others celebrate summer solstice

What better way to celebrate the summer solstice than at Stonehenge, the 5,000-year-old stone circle in Wiltshire, England. Visitors and modern-day druids gathered to see the sunrise marking the start of the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Bathed in the rising sun
Come one, come all
The sun rises between the stones as crowds of people gather to celebrate the dawn of the summer solstice with personal reflection and yoga exercises.
Dawn’s golden light
English Heritage, which cares for historic sites, tweeted that it was an “occasion full of love and friendship.”