Brazil's president-elect and Trump are kindred spirits even before his invite to visit U.S.

Trump’s climate-change views have isolated him among Western leaders, but in Bolsonaro, he seems to have found a kindred spirit. The U.S. president this week dismissed the findings of an exhaustive report by his own administration that climate change will seriously harm the United States’ economy. The Brazilian president-elect, for his part, has talked about wanting to rescind Brazil’s offer to host the United Nations’ climate conference next year, and has said he may follow Trump’s lead in pulling out of the Paris climate accord. With growing fears over the effects of deforestation, Brazil, with the planet’s largest rain forests, is a key player in climate policy.