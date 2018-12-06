China's furious reaction to the arrest of a top Huawei executive suggests a tough road ahead in trade talks

Another prominent Chinese company, ZTE Corp., faced peril after a punitive U.S. ban on its use of American components in its cellphones — parts on which it was heavily reliant — for violating U.S. sanctions against North Korea and Iran. The company’s collapse was narrowly averted when it paid a fine of around $1 billion after Trump intervened earlier this year to save the firm at Xi’s request. White House advisor Peter Navarro said in June that Trump had given ZTE one last chance as a “personal favor” to Xi.