Cuba cancels its annual gay rights parade, ‘Conga Against Homophobia’

The conga, a parade of hundreds of LGBT people waving rainbow flags and dancing down one of Havana's main thoroughfares, became an internationally lauded symbol of Cuba's acceptance of gay and transgender rights. A second parade was planned this year for the eastern city of Camaguey, as part of the 12th celebration of an event known as the Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia. The festival started Monday, lasts until May 18 and features workshops, seminars, film screenings and a cultural gala.