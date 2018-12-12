Strasbourg Christmas market attack was act of terrorism, France says

The attack on France's largest Christmas market by a man with a long criminal record was an act of terrorism, the Paris prosecutor said Wednesday.
A manhunt is still underway for the suspect who was wounded during the attack in the eastern city of Strasbourg and has been identified by media as 29-year-old Cherif Chekkat. Authorities have only referred to him so far by his first name.
Paris Prosecutor Rémy Heitz, who leads terrorism investigations, said the suspect had 27 criminal convictions in France, Germany and Switzerland. Four people with connections to the suspect have been detained for questioning in the matter, he said.
Heitz said two people were killed outright in the attack while a third was left in a vegetative state. The assault also wounded 13 others, eight of whom are in critical condition.
Earlier, a top Interior Ministry official, Laurent Nunez, said police had gone to the suspect's home the morning of the attack to arrest him in connection with an attempted murder, but he was not there.
He said the suspect was known to security services and became radicalized during one of his many stints in prison. He was last released from French prison in 2015 but German authorities say he was then arrested and imprisoned for theft across the border before being deported back to France in 2017.
On Tuesday night, the attacker sprayed gunfire into the Strasbourg Christmas market, one of the largest in France. He then exchanged fire with police and soldiers protecting the market, wounding one soldier lightly and getting shot in the hand himself.
He commandeered a taxi and fled the scene. The taxi driver later went to police and described the man as armed with a handgun and knife and wounded, according to Heitz, the prosecutor.
Nunez said it is possible he has fled the country.
About 350 members of security forces are on the scene in Strasbourg, a city on the French-German border that is also one of the homes of the European Parliament, which was in session at the time of the shooting.