Death at the border: 4 from Guatemala, 3 of them children, succumb to heat in Texas

Emigration to the United States has long provided an economic alternative here, as in other areas of Guatemala, and is often idealized in lore that glosses over the difficulties and dangers — including predation by Mexican gangs and smugglers, often in cahoots with cops. The Guatemalans paid the going smuggler’s fee of of about $2,500 per person to be transported through Mexico to the U.S. border, relatives said. At least one family used their home as collateral, a not-uncommon practice in an area where emigration is viewed by many as the only means for advancement.