For U.S. troops leaving Iraq, Camp Adder is last stop

U.S. military forces are pouring through Camp Adder in southern Iraq on their way out of the country. From there, they will head back to the United States, completing the American withdrawal by the end of the year as required by an agreement with the Iraqi government and promised by President Obama. The camp is one of just five U.S. bases now occupied by the 8,000 troops still in Iraq; Adder, once the largest base in southern Iraq, will be the last to close. The Iraqi military will inherit this base and others, along with millions of dollars worth of trailers, generators and used cars that would cost too much to ship back. Full story