Inspired by Mandela and King, Kenyan group helps deliver water and fight poverty in slums

“When I was a teenager, I read a book by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and learned how he led the civil rights movement in Alabama. People came together and saw hope,” Odede, 34, said in a recent interview. “In Kibera, as a community, we knew we needed clean water. Diseases like cholera and typhoid were common. Women were also being abused, and so we knew we needed to fight for women’s rights and for equality.”