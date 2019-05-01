Labor activists rally around the world to mark May Day

Higher salaries, better working conditions, maternity leave, minimum wage and an end to discrimination against temporary or foreign workers: These were among the concerns as hundreds of thousands of union members and labor activists rallied around the world to mark May Day.

The tradition of May Day marches for workers' rights began in the United States in the 1880s. It quickly spread to other countries at a time when industrialization pitted poorly paid employees who had few protections and little power against increasingly dominant factory employers and landowners.

Over the decades, the May Day protests also have become an opportunity to air general economic grievances or political demands. Here's a look at Wednesday's protests :

Protest over high speed train in Italy

Riot police clash with protesters of the No Tav movement (against the TurinLyon high-speed TAV railway line) in Turin. (MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images) An injured man reacts on the ground next to Democratic Party activists and protesters of the No Tav movement (against the TurinLyon high-speed TAV railway line) in Turin. (MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images) Riot police clash with people protesting construction of a high-speed rail line between France and Italy. Two protesters, including the man pictured at right, and a police officer were injured. (Marco Bertorello / AFP/Getty Images)

Two protesters and a police officer were injured in the Italian city of Turin when police blocked a demonstration against the construction of a high-speed rail line between France and Italy, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Among the protesters were members of the 5-Star Movement, a populist party that is in Italy's ruling coalition but is opposed to the tunnel. One member, Torino city councilor Damiano Carretto, said on Facebook he was hit in the head and on the hand by a police truncheon.

The about 36-mile-long Turin-Lyon High-Speed Train tunnel link, known in Italy as TAV, is a key part of an EU project linking southern Spain with Eastern Europe. But the 5-Star Movement has long opposed the project.

Russian workers march at Red Square

Russian Trade Unions' members holding balloons, flags and artificial flowers parade on Red Square during their May Day demonstration in Moscow . (YURI KADOBNOV / AFP / Getty Images) People celebrate Labor Day with flags, balloons, and dancing at Red Square during a rally in Moscow. (SERGEI ILNITSKY / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock) Riot police officers detain protesters marching through central St. Petersburg carrying placards saying "Putin is not immortal" in reference to President Vladimir Putin who has been at the helm of the country since 2000. (Dmitry Yermakov / Associated Press) At top, Kremlin-friendly trade unions march in Red Square. The Moscow demonstration included flags, balloons and dancing. At right, riot officers detain protesters marching through central St. Petersburg. (Yuri Kadobnov / AFP/Getty Images; Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA/Rex/Shutterstock; Dmitry Yermakov / AP)

Authorities in Russia said about 100,000 people took part in a May Day rally in central Moscow organized by Kremlin-friendly trade unions on Red Square. Opposition activists said more than 100 people were detained in several cities, including for participating in unsanctioned political protests.

In St. Petersburg, police arrested over 60 supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Some of them carried signs saying "Putin is not immortal," in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been at the helm since 2000.

Police manhandled dozens of protesters in Russia's second-largest city, including lawmaker Maxim Reznik, who was later released. Reznik told the Dozhd TV station that police detained almost everyone in his protest group but gave no reason for the arrests.

Violent May Day clashes in Paris