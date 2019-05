Polish nationalists march to U.S. Embassy in Warsaw to protest Holocaust claims

With pressure building on this issue, the U.S. State Department's new envoy on anti-Semitism, Elan Carr, was in Warsaw this past week, telling leaders and media that the U.S. is only urging Poland to fulfill a non-binding commitment it made in 2009 to act on the issue. He also said the U.S. recognizes that Poland was a victim of the war and is not dictating how Warsaw regulates compensation.