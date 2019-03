Pompeo, currently visiting the Middle East, waded into biblical waters when asked by a local correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network, in an exclusive one-on-one interview Thursday: “Jews worldwide and here in Jerusalem are talking about the fact that Esther 2,500 years ago saved the Jewish people with God’s help from Haman,” the anti-Semitic grand vizier of the Persian Empire, who intended to kill the Jews. “Could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from an Iranian menace?”