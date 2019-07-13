Turkey receives missiles from Russia, rebukes from Congress

The Murted base was ground zero for a failed July 15, 2016, coup attempt against Erdogan. That night, the head of Turkey’s air force issued orders for F-16s based there to take off and target a list of government facilities, including the parliament and presidential palace in Ankara. Akar, then head of the armed forces, was held hostage at the same base. Erdogan was vacationing at the Aegean Sea resort of Marmaris, and two F-16s were dispatched to shoot down his plane. In all, 250 civilians died that night, but the coup was thwarted.