Trump says it’s time for U.S. to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights

By Associated Press
Mar 21, 2019 | 10:25 AM
The Jewish settlement of Qatzrin in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights in 2017. On Thursday, President Trump announced the U.S. should recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. (Jalaa Marey / AFP / Getty Images)

President Trump says that it's time to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump said that after 52 years, it's important for the United States for fully recognize Israel's control over what he called an area of "critical strategic and security importance to Israel" and stability in the region.

Trump's tweet came as Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was in Jerusalem. Reporters asked Pompeo about the issue, but he declined to answer.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of attempting to set up a terrorist network to target Israel from the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967. He has used the incident to repeat his goal of international recognition for Israel's claim on the area.
