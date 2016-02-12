Advertisement Mexico & The Americas World Pope Francis meets with head of Patriarch Kirill in Havana Feb 12, 2016 | 12:00 PM Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill met Friday in the wood-paneled VIP room at Havana's Jose Martí International Airport. The split between their two churches goes back almost 1,000 years. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Aid standoff at Colombian-Venezuelan border PHOTOS Central American immigrants inundate southern Mexico seeking new humanitarian visas Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya