Sequins, glitter, feathers and more | The 2019 Carnival in Rio
By Marc Martin
Mar 04, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Rio's Carnival parades began in a burst of fireworks and to the cheers of thousands at the at Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.
Left, members of the samba school of the Viradouro Special Group parade during the Carnival celebration at the Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. Right, a member of the Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Marcelo Chello / EPA/Shutterstock; Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)
Performers from various samba schools take part in the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images; Buda Mendes/Getty Images; Marcelo Sayao / EPA / REX / Shutterstock)