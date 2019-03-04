Advertisement

Sequins, glitter, feathers and more | The 2019 Carnival in Rio

By Marc Martin
Mar 04, 2019 | 9:40 AM
A member of the "Salgueiro" samba school performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Carl De Souza / AFP/Getty Images)

Rio's Carnival parades began in a burst of fireworks and to the cheers of thousands at the at Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

Members of the samba school of the Viradouro Special Group parade during the Carnival celebration at the Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Marcelo Chello / EPA / REX / Shutterstock)
A member of the Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Left, members of the samba school of the Viradouro Special Group parade during the Carnival celebration at the Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. Right, a member of the Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Marcelo Chello / EPA/Shutterstock; Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)
A performer from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school takes part in the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images )
Actress Grazi Massafera of Imperatriz Samba School performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
A member of Imperatriz Samba School. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
A Member of the Grupo Especial Unidos da Tijuca takes part in a traditional carnival parade. (Marcelo Sayao / EPA / REX / Shutterstock)
Performers from various samba schools take part in the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images; Buda Mendes/Getty Images; Marcelo Sayao / EPA / REX / Shutterstock)
A member of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Unidos da Tijuca takes part in a traditional carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. Marcelo Sayao / EPA/Shutterstock
Performers from the Beija Flor samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)

