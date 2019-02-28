Venezuela's Juan Guaido plans to go home despite safety concerns

It remains to be seen whether U.S. sanctions on the country with the world's largest oil reserves will further weaken Maduro, or divert blame for increasing deprivation to the U.S.-backed opposition. And while Guaido says all options for Maduro's removal are on the table — a comment interpreted as an openness to U.S. military intervention — Colombia, Brazil and other countries that back the opposition appear more cautious, insisting on a peaceful solution to Venezuela's crisis.