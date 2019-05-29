Netanyahu faces deadline on forming new Israeli government or forcing new elections

It is a day of high drama for Israel’s Netanyahu family.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won reelection in a close race last month, is threatening to throw the country to new elections as a midnight deadline looms for him to form a government.
It would be the first time an Israeli politician appointed by the president to form a government failed in the task.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, made a plea deal with prosecutors who accused her of culinary double-dealing: She was charged with using public funds to pay private chefs to feed the first family while state-funded chefs were on standby.
As part of the deal, Sara Netanyahu pleaded guilty to a criminal offense and agreed to reimburse some $15,000 out of the $100,000 she was accused of fraudulently charging the state.
As tensions mounted, their son, Yair, took to Twitter to zing a journalist.
“Religious coercion and a halakha state isn’t a problem for you in exchange for power?” the young Netanyahu, 27, taunted Nitzan Horowitz, a journalist and civil society activist who decried the feebleness of Netanyahu’s opposition while attending a conference on “Democracies under Stress” at Jerusalem’s Israel Democracy Institute.
On Tuesday, former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Benjamin Netanyahu of leading Israel toward religious hegemony in order to secure a coalition deal with ultra-Orthodox Jewish political parties.
Wednesday was a slow day online for Yair Netanyahu, who is unemployed and lives with his parents in the official prime minister’s residence and has a following of almost 30,000 on Twitter and often spars with reporters, sometimes blocking them.
Yair Netanyahu became an especially active antagonist of Israeli journalists during the electoral campaign, but does not shy away from more distant perceived enemies.
On Saturday, writing in English, he caused an international incident by tweeting a map of “Spain’s North African possessions” which he captioned “Dear Arabs and Muslims. Want to free occupied Arab Islamic lands? Here’s a good start!”
The cheekiness was not appreciated by Santiago Abascal, a natural ally of Netanyahu and president of Spain’s nationalist right-wing Vox party.
“Before you push for an Islamist invasion of our homeland,” Abascar responded, “you should know a minimum about our history. Spain was invaded by Islamists and liberated after an eight century reconquest. You’re a frivolous ignoramus. And you do grave harm to your own cause.”
Yair Netanyahu did not resist the bait.
In a lengthy response addressed to the Spanish people, he said, “I see you all got upset.”
Spain, he said, holds onto “tiny territories you own across the sea on another continent.”
“Now imagine how we feel when your government calls for Israel to give away Judea & Samaria (West Bank), which is the Jewish heartland.”
In another tweet, echoing a policy championed by his father, who has indicated he may move toward annexing part of the West Bank where Israel’s occupation is considered illegal by the international community, and who has built a strong alliance with American evangelicals, Yair Netanyahu posted his coup de grace: “Judea and Samaria (West Bank) was always Jewish. Jesus Christ himself was born there. As a Jew.”
With five hours to go before midnight, the Netanyahus’ day was not done.
If Benjamin Netanyahu does not muster the 61 votes necessary to dismiss the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, even the second-best option of elections could rapidly devolve into further humiliation, with President Reuven Rivlin deciding to ask another political leader, like opposition head Benny Gantz, to try his hand at forming a government.