Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank settlements if reelected as Israeli leader

During a Saturday evening interview, when asked why he has not yet annexed two large Jerusalem-area settlements, Gush Etzion and Ma’aleh Adumim, Netanyahu replied, “We are on the way. We are in discussions,” before pivoting to the accusation that his political opponents — former army chief of staff Benny Gantz and former finance minister Yair Lapid — “would uproot 80,000 to 90,000 Jews and turn Judea and Samaria into Gaza.”