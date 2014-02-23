Advertisement

Inside the condo where Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was captured

Feb 22, 2014 | 7:15 PM
Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin Guzman, known as "El Chapo," was captured Saturday in a joint operation by Mexican and U.S. federal agents, according to a senior U.S. official. Read more: 'El Chapo,' cartel king of Sinaloa, gained mythic status Mexico Under Siege: The drug war at America's doorstep
(Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)
