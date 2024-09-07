Orlando Bloom from ‘The Cut’ talks male body dysmorphia and body image issues

Orlando Bloom and cast talk about the non-traditional boxing film, ‘The Cut,’ showing at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The cast and filmmaker from Toronto International Film Festival drama “The Cut” stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about the film and how body image issues have changed over time and affect everything people do.