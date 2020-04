Ventilators and COVID-19: preventing a shortage As the number of COVID-19 cases increases exponentially in the U.S., more patients will need ventilators to recover. Fearing a shortage, the government and private companies are rushing to buy, make and refurbish old ventilators. Dr. Leo Anthony Celi, a staff physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and principal researcher at MIT, and Dr. Kathryn Melamed, UCLA Health pulmonologist, share insights on the importance of ventilators and the challenges the healthcare system could face.